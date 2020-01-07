Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.42

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and traded as high as $40.80. Lamprell shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 245,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamprell from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.24. The company has a market cap of $136.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

