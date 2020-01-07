LATOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $36.21 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OKEx. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $36.21 million and approximately $92,908.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

