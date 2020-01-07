LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.98 ($133.70).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €107.35 ($124.83) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.63.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.