Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREE. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree has a one year low of $223.56 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

