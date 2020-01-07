Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $80,914.01 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $80,914.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $73,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. 590,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after acquiring an additional 470,047 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $17,672,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

