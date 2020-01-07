Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.39. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 14,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

