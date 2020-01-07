Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LILA. Barclays upgraded Liberty Latin America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 544,064 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $9,907,405.44. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 316,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $37,000. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

