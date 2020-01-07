LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $6.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

