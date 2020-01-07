Maecenas (ART) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

