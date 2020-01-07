Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Shares Up 3.7%

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), 56,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Mainstream Group Company Profile (ASX:MAI)

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

