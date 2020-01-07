Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.78.

MRNS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,457. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

