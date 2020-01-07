Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.83

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $38.07. Matthews International shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 3,753 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATW. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Matthews International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

