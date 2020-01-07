Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

