Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Price Up 4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s share price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 489,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 587,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

