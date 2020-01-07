Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.26. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.