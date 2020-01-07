Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Microsoft’s ranking:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,801,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

