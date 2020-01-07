Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 9,467 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

