Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sells 9,467 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $31.30.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
