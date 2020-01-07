MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

