MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

