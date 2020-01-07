Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, OKEx and HitBTC. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $303,812.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01455840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00122710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.