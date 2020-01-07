Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,969,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.87. The stock had a trading volume of 714,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $241.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

