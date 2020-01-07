Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

