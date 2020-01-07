Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.61, 910,887 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 835,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Naked Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.