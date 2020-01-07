Neutron Market Capitalization Tops $364,140.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $364,140.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

