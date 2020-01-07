New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

