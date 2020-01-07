NEXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135,619.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $32.10 million and $135,619.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00010190 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00588986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

