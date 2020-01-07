Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LASR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nlight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

