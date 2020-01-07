NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,214. NMI has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

