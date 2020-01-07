Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVCR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Novocure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

