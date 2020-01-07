Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), 160,539 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Noxopharm Company Profile (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

