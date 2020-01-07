Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been stable of late. Nucor remains committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is also seeing continued momentum in automotive and non-residential construction markets. Nucor has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s sales and profitability. Sluggish performance in the raw materials unit is another concern. The Louisiana-based DRI facility’s scheduled outage is likely to exert pressure on the performance of the raw materials unit. Moreover, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NUE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

