Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.