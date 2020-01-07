Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32,500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
