ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.06

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

ONEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.