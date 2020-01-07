Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of OPK remained flat at $$1.49 during trading hours on Friday. 319,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $991.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,599.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,115,000 shares of company stock worth $6,160,750. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

