Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Insider Sells $266,036.29 in Stock

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 245,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cowen Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 830,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

