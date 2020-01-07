Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAF. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.52. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

