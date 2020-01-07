Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $42,247.00 and $1,071.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

