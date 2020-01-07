PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Trading 8.2% Higher

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.82, 102,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 90,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.07.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in PFSweb by 10.9% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

