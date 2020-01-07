Phoenixcoin Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $220,436.00 and $130.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052452 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00696661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00230464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080716 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001748 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

