Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 123.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after buying an additional 1,821,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 1,553,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,027.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,533,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after buying an additional 1,461,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.