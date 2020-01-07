Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

