PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

PLXP remained flat at $$4.69 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLx Pharma by 150.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

