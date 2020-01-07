Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

