Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.48

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.48 and traded as high as $42.68. Progress Software shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 127,750 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
