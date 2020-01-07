Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.48

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.48 and traded as high as $42.68. Progress Software shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 127,750 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.