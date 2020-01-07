Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 8%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.97, 366,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 474,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Leerink Swann began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55.
In other Progyny news, EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $6,293,809.17. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
