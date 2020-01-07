Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 8%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.97, 366,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 474,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Leerink Swann began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Progyny alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $6,293,809.17. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.