Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Propetro stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,100. Propetro has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

