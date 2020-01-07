Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Propetro stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,100. Propetro has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
