Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Shares Up 5%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, 322,160 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 312,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.35 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 129.24% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Puxin by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

