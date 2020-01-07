PVH (NYSE:PVH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.00

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.00 and traded as high as $105.21. PVH shares last traded at $105.18, with a volume of 343,461 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Get PVH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 68.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PVH by 49.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 7.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.