Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.72.

QRVO stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

