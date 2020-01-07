Quantis Network Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $15,189.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 394,866,271 coins and its circulating supply is 96,917,562 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

